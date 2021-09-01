Bolsonaro says the “9 fingers” are also to blame for the value of gasoline

O president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said this Tuesday morning (8/31), that the blame for the value of gasoline being high is the “9 fingers”, referring to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The representative’s declaration took place during aiinauguration of the Uberlândia Water Collection and Treatment Complex, in Minas Gerais.

“Today I spoke with the new president of Petrobras, General Silva e Luna, who did an exceptional job at Itaipu Binacional. He said that the debt is practically paid, but it cost you dearly. The price today is also high as a result of this, also as a result of the fact that one of the last presidents, 9 Fingers, handed over a refinery of ours to the Bolivian government. More than delivered: it was arranged before”, said the agent.

General Silva e Luna has been in charge of the state-owned company for almost five months. He replaced economist Roberto Castello Branco – who, according to Bolsonaro, earned R$ 200,000 to stay in a home office. With this, the Chief Executive attributed the measures against Covid-19 taken by Castello Branco to Petrobras’ productivity.

“When talking about the price of gasoline, which is high at the pump’s tip, I have always explained where each federal and state tax, among others, comes in. It is worth remembering that only 3 unbuilt refineries, two in the Northeast and one in the Southeast, as well as other scrap purchased, where they did not distill a single barrel of oil, one in Japan and the other in the United States, left you, the Brazilian people, a debt of R$ 230 billion”, continued Bolsonaro in his speech at the ceremony.

The Chief Executive alleges that the federal government is not to blame for the value of the fuel, since the utensil is cheap at the refinery and expensive at the pump, due to the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which is a tax state, regulated by governors.

“I repeat: the problem is the ICMS. I saw two governors now who say I’m lying, because the ICMS is 32% and nothing has changed. It hasn’t changed, but the Constitution orders a fixed amount. I have a fixed amount for federal taxes, which have not been readjusted since January 2019”, he highlighted.

The president defended the fixing of the value of the ICMS and attacked governors again. “There are two governors, who are not going to say their names, who are lying, saying that I am lying. They’re lying. One here in the Midwest. But he doesn’t say that the 32% is over the total value of the pump and it had to be over the price of the refinery”, he stressed.