Bolsonaro upheavals lead agribusiness to lose money and patience – 08/31/2021

In Brazil, businessmen do not usually go to war with the government except to obtain tax benefits and comradely financing. But the national business community began to lose patience with Bolsonaro. A very curious phenomenon is taking place at the moment. The diameter of the brain of the President of the Republic turned out to be smaller than the diameter of the pocket of big businessmen.

The piece of GDP that loses its temper to stop losing money was angered by Fiesp’s decision to shelve the sugar water manifest that preaches the “harmonization” of the three Powers of the Republic. Seven Brazilian agribusiness entities concluded that, at the moment, the worst type of excess that can be committed in relation to Bolsonaro is excessive moderation. These entities, which had signed the Fiesp manifesto, decided to release their own document.

More spicy, the manifestation of agribusiness goes to the point: It makes no sense for Brazilians to present themselves abroad as “a permanent society tensioned in endless crises or at risk of setbacks and institutional ruptures.” In the translation of the manifesto, “Brazil is much bigger and better than the image we have projected to the world. This is costing us dear and will take time to reverse.”

In a reference to Bolsonaro’s coup, agribusinesses flirted with an obviousness whose proclamation has become inevitable in a country where the president turns the Independence Day holiday into an institutional threat. “It is the Democratic Rule of Law that assures us the essential entrepreneurial freedom in a capitalist economy”, notes the manifesto that emerged from the retreat of Paulo Skaf, the president of Fiesp. Radical adventures, the text says, aggravate the problems.

Except for the pandemic, Bolsonaro’s Brazil crisis is very similar to the crises of other presidents. There were also inept rulers in them, the center biting the treasury coffers and businessmen wanting to make money. There was only one president who lives in the world of chloroquine, he denies all the crises that beset him —from the sanitary crisis to the water crisis— and makes a preferential option for the Apocalypse, fabricating a Last Judgment per minute.

In such an environment, concluded the agribusiness entities, who give in to the Shakespearean dilemma (I’m fine or I’m not), as Fiesp did, rarely comes to be.