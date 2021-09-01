Bolsonaro’s negative rating rises to 48%, says Genial/Quaest





The Genial/Quaest poll of September, released on Wednesday 1, indicated the growth of negative assessment of President Jair Bolsonaro, which now reaches 48% of those interviewed. In the last survey, the number was 44%.

The increase in rejection comes as the current president tries to inflate his popularity with motorcycles, almost daily interviews on regional radio stations and the encouragement to participate in the undemocratic acts on September 7 in his favor.

The indicative is reinforced by the other end of the survey: before, 26% evaluated it positively and now there are only 24%. Those who see him as a regular president add up to 26%, up from 27% last month.

The survey also found the assessments by regions.

Rejection of Bolsonaro grew in the Northeast, Southeast and South. The negative assessment was 59%, 47% and 39%, respectively. In August, the indexes were 53% in the Northeast, 42% in the Southeast and 36% in the South.

In the Midwest and North, the negative rate showed a slight decrease, but still within the margin of error. In both cases, the registered rejection is 40%.

Positively Bolsonaro only grew in the South, where it rose from 29% to 32% of respondents who approve of his government.

Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people in 123 cities. The survey’s reliability is 95% and the margin of error is three percentage points.

The poll also indicated voting intentions and pointed to an increase in Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in 2022. According to the survey, the PT is approaching a victory in the first round.

See the full survey:

GENIAL+QUAEST+SET21

