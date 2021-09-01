Brazil applies 2.7 million doses in 24 hours

Brazil registered the record for the application of the second dose of vaccine against covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. During this period, 1,412,878 people took the second dose of the immunizing agent. Data were provided by the state health departments.

Until then, the day with the largest application of second doses in the country had been registered on August 17: 1,060,860.

Between yesterday and today, another 3,360 people received the single dose of the vaccine, that is, 1,416,238 Brazilians completed the vaccination schedule in this period.

Already 1,291,608 people took the first dose in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,707,846 doses of immunizing agents, adding the first, second and single dose, were applied in this period of time, the third highest mark since the beginning of vaccination in the country, in January.

First dose vaccination 8/31 Image: UOL

The days on which there was the greatest application of vaccine doses were on July 7th (3,391,427) and August 17th (2,778,682).

The country has 62,583,158 people with a complete vaccination schedule (29.34% of the total population). So far, 131,311,289 Brazilians have taken the first dose, equivalent to 61.56% of the country’s total population.

São Paulo remains in the lead among those with the largest portion of its population vaccinated with the first dose: 72.37% of the state’s inhabitants. Next are Rio Grande do Sul (66.23%) and the Federal District (65.15%).

In percentage terms, Mato Grosso do Sul leads among the states with the highest proportion of inhabitants with complete vaccination: 44.2% of the local population. Next are São Paulo (37.18%) and Rio Grande do Sul (32.65%).

Full dose vaccination 8/31 Image: UOL

Delta variant is already responsible for more than 80% of covid cases in RJ

The delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 is already the cause of 86% of covid-19 cases in Rio de Janeiro, according to mapping by the Corona-Ômica genomic surveillance network of the new coronavirus in the state. The spread of this new strain of the virus was extremely fast. In June, delta cases were only 6%. In the following month, they jumped to 48%; now they are an absolute majority.

The analyzes are carried out by the team of researcher Ana Tereza Vasconcelos, from the LNCC (National Scientific Computing Laboratory) of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The genomic surveillance network has processed 3,952 viral genomes from 91 municipalities. Patients come from referral centers and hospitals across the state.

A study published in the scientific journal The Lancet on Saturday, 28, found that those infected with the delta variant of the new coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized. The comparison was made with people who contracted the alpha strain of the virus, detected in the UK last November.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.