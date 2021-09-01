Brazil beats Chinese favorites in overtime and advances to semi in goalball – 01/09/2021

The Brazilian women’s goalball team achieved a remarkable victory to qualify for the semifinals of the Tokyo Paralympics. This Wednesday, by the quarterfinals, the team defeated the Chinese favorites 1-0, thanks to a goal by Carol in overtime. The Brazilians, thus, continue in search of the gold medal.

The triumph over China was special because the Asians won silver in the last three editions of the Paralympics, and in 2016, in Rio, they eliminated the Brazilian team in the semifinals.

In addition, they had advanced to the quarter-finals in first place in their group, with three wins and one loss. Brazil, on the other hand, had a shaky campaign, with defeats to the United States and Turkey, draws with Japan and triumph only in the final round, against Egypt. But their defense shone against China, opening the way to the semi-finals.

“We achieved the objective of climbing this step. Now we are concentrating on this semifinal to get a spot for Brazil”, celebrated Carol in an interview with SporTV.

The team awaits the definition of the next opponent that will come out of the confrontation between Russia and the United States, which will be played at 7:30 am (GMT). It is the same time as the duel for the semifinal in Brazil, this Thursday. The other game for a spot in the decision is already set: Turkey vs Japan.

The game

The two teams started by exploring the attack a lot, but they had difficulty in opening the scoreboard. Jessica varied a lot the plays and gave the Chinese work a lot of trouble, with two balls that passed very close to the goal.

The defense of Brazil, which played with Gaby, Carol and Jessica, was very consistent during the first half. With great concentration, the players did not let the Chinese attack shake the net. And the goalless draw prevailed.

The second half started with some scoring chances, but both teams continued to defend with mastery. Jessica made a great start and created scoring opportunities. The game between the two teams was very balanced, in regular time, and the Brazilian team did its best performance in the Paralympics from Tokyo, fighting for the standings. The goalless draw lasted in both halves, and the duel went into overtime.

Extension

Overtime in goalball is expected to last six minutes, with two halves of three. But the golden goal rule applies: whoever scores first wins. And she was taken advantage of by the Brazilian team.

The first three minutes ended goalless. In the second stage, after being awarded a penalty that favored Brazil, Carol scored the winning goal, which placed the team in the semifinals, with a lot of emotion. Now, then, the team continues in search of its first Paralympic medal, and in 2018 it was bronze at the Worlds.