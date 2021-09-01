Brazil has 882 deaths in 24 hours and passes 580 thousand

With 882 new deaths from covid-19 registered today, Brazil surpassed the mark of 580 thousand deaths from the disease. Altogether there are 580,525 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

Even so, the country registers a downward trend in the moving average of deaths for eight days. On average, 671 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a -17% change compared to 14 days ago. Six days ago, this figure is below 700.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Image: UOL

Still in relation to deaths, Acre did not register any deaths today and 11 states had less than ten each. Are they:

Piauí – 1

Amapá – 2

Rio Grande do Norte – 2

Rondônia – 2

Sergipe – 3

Paraíba – 4

Tocantins – 4

Amazons – 5

Roraima – 6

Alagoas – 6

Para – 8

As of 20:00 yesterday, 26,759 new cases of coronaviruses have been registered. Thus, the total number of diagnoses made since the beginning of the pandemic reached 20,777,867.

Sixteen states registered a downward trend in the average number of deaths, while seven remained stable. Bahia, Distrito Federal, Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe showed acceleration.

Of the regions, only the Southeast had stability, with -13%. The others fell: Midwest (-17%), Northeast (-20%), North (-42%) and South (-23%).

Image: UOL

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (6%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-26%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (34%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-45%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (16%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-37%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-10%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (4%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-13%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil registered 839 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 580,413 deaths from the disease across the country.

By the numbers in the folder, there were 24,589 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today. The total number of infected reached 20,776,870 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,735,447 recovered covid-19 cases so far, with another 461,010 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.