Brazil reaches the mark of 101 Paralympic gold medals in Tokyo

The dream of the hundredth Paralympic gold medal was finally achieved, last Monday night (30/8). The achievement came from the athletics track with Yeltsin Jacques, who had already won gold in the first week of the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics. Brazilians are transforming the Japanese capital into the great green-yellow triumph, leaving 30 medals to overcome the 72 podiums won in Rio-2016. With two golds, three silvers and two bronzes earned on the day, Brazil remains in 6th position in the overall table, with 42 medals (14 golds, 11 silvers and 17 bronzes).

» Athletics

Yeltsin Jacques was the protagonist of the 100th Paralympic gold medal in Brazil. The runner crossed the finish of the 1,500m T11 category in a record time of 3min57s60. Raissa Machado, from the F56 javelin throw, also took the podium, with the mark of 24m39, winning silver. The youngest Jardênia Silva, aged 17, won bronze in the 400m T20.

Thalita Simplício’s podium escaped one meter from the end of the 100m T11 race. The rope of the Brazilian that connected her to guide Felipe da Silva broke and the athlete was disqualified. Jerusa Geber also had the same problem, however, the tape broke early in the dispute.

Michel Gustavo, from the T47 long jump; Izabela Campos, from the F11 discus throw; Rayane Silva, from 100m T13; Vanessa Cristina, from the 1,500m T54, and Flávio Reitz, from the T63 high jump, went to the final, but were left out of the podium. While Fernanda Yara, 100m T47, and Fabrício Júnior, 400m T12, were left behind in the qualifying phase.

” Swimming

Maria Carolina Santiago won two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics this Tuesday morning. The swimmer, who had already won bronze in the 50m freestyle S12 in the Japanese capital, became Paralympic champion in the 100m freestyle S12. Luciene Sousa also fell into the water in this race, however, she finished in 6th place.

Maria Carol’s other podium of the day was in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay up to 49 points, which also featured Wendell Belarmino, Douglas Matero and Lucilene Souza. The yellow-green team

took the silver. Gabriel Bandeira won his fourth medal at the Tokyo Games, taking second place on the podium in the 200m medley SM14. João Pedro Oliveira did not make it to the final of the race.

Mariana Ribeiro was bronze in the 100m freestyle S9, while Cecília Araújo didn’t get a place in the final. Caio Oliveira, from the 400m freestyle S8, fought for the medal, but ended up in 6th place. Patrícia Santos stayed in the almost. The swimmer took 4th place in the 50m backstroke SB3.

Beatriz Carneiro, Ana Karolina Oliveira and Débora Carneiro said goodbye to the Games in the qualifying phase of the 200m medley SM14. Bruno Becker also failed to dispute the podium in the 50m backstroke SB2. Laila Abate, 100m freestyle S7, and Phelipe Andrews, 100m butterfly S10, did not advance to the final.

» Five-a-side football

The men’s team remains undefeated in the Tokyo Paralympics. The four-time Paralympic champion team faced France and ensured the leadership of Group A. The team imposed the rhythm of the game on the French, who were defeated by 4 x 0. The saga for winning the fifth championship will continue on this Wednesday night (1/9) ), in which they will face Morocco, in the semifinal.

» Cycling

Lauro Chaman almost won Brazil’s first gold in the sport in the Tokyo-2020 edition. The C5 time trial cyclist led the race until the last lap, when he suffered a fall and failed to regain the lead, finishing in 4th place.

Ana Raquel Montenegro was in last place in the C5 time trial; Carlos Alberto Soares, in the 8th of the C1 time trial; and André Grizante, in the 9th of the C4 time trial. Jady Martins Malavazzi, from Brasília, finished in 7th place in the H1-3 time trial.

» Bocce

Maciel Santos, from the BC2 category, and José Carlos Chagas, from BC1, will dispute the bronze. The Brazilians won the quarterfinals, however, they fell in the semifinals. BC3’s Evelyn Oliveira and BC4’s Eliseu Santos were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

” Table tennis

The men’s team from classes 6-7 beat Japan in the qualifying round. However, they lost to China in the quarterfinals and were eliminated.

The 9-10 men’s team said goodbye to the Paralympic Games still in the qualifying round, after losing to Australia. The women’s teams in classes 6-8 and 1-3 fell to the Russian Paralympic Committee and South Korea, respectively, and return to Brazil without medals.

» Goalball

The Brazilian men’s team passed Turkey with ease, in the match valid for the quarterfinals, by 9×4. The favorites for the Paralympic gold return to the court on Thursday (2/9), against Lithuania, champion in Rio-2016 . In the group stage of the competition, Brazilians and Latvians faced each other, with a victory for the representatives of Brazil.

» Sitting volleyball

The men’s team from Brazil suffered the second setback in the tournament. The team was defeated by Germany by 3 sets to 1. However, it managed to advance to the semifinals of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo-2020 thanks to the victory of Iran over China.

» Archery

Rejane Silva would compete in the W1 category against British Victoria Rumary. However, the archery clashes were rescheduled for this Wednesday (31/8).

*Intern under supervision of Maíra Nunes