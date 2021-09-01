Brazil registers 882 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; total number of victims exceeds 580 thousand – Health

Brazil registered 882 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, 31. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 671, the same indicator as the day before, remaining below 700 for the sixth consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the number of new infections reported was 26,759. In total, the Brazil has 580,525 dead and 20,777,867 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.73 million people have recovered from covid in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

São Paulo registered 278 new deaths by covid in the last 24 hours, as well as the Delta variant’s first fatality, in Piracicaba. Rio de Janeiro was the only state that also surpassed the 100 deaths mark in the period, with 209 new notifications. Over there, the strain is also responsible for 86% of new cases of infection, according to the mapping of the Corona-Ômica Genomic Surveillance Network.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 24,589 new cases and 839 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 20,776,870 people are infected and 580,413 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.