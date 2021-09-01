Brazilian doctor and family taken hostage and bandits charge US$ 1 million – Capital

Brasileiro lives with his family in Pedro Juan Caballero; wife, in-laws and children were in the house

Room turned over after bandits surrender their family; criminals charged a large sum of money (Photo: Radio Imperio 103.1 FM)

A Brazilian doctor, his wife, two children and in-laws were taken hostage by armed bandits in the early hours of Tuesday (31), in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay. Living in the city, the family had their house invaded around 3 am and, according to the local press, the criminals were charging US$ 1 million.

According to the website Radio Imperio 103.1 FM, Marcio Cardozo Rolón, 40, his wife Simone Stefanía Schuter, a Paraguayan, 39, and two children were in the house.

As the doctor reported to the police, at dawn, the residents heard the dog barking and, when he opened the door to let the animal out of the house, he realized that there was a person hiding under one of the vehicles, in the garage.

When trying to close the door, two people pointed guns and forced everyone in the house to meet in the room, where they were held hostage.

While searching the rooms of the house, criminals came to demand 1 million dollars. Without the amount in cash, the doctor was forced to make transfers and, for that, he had to go to an ATM. The transferred amount was not informed.

Also according to the Paraguayan press, the criminals acted violently at all times, spoke Portuguese, one of them having a Spanish accent. In addition to the transferred value, the bandits took jewelry and other valuables. The men didn’t leave the place until around 5:00.