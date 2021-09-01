Brazilian ‘Serial Killer’ Linked to Three Florida Women Murders | World

Three murders of women in Florida, committed about 20 years ago, were committed by a Brazilian ‘serial killer’ who later died in a plane crash, reported American police on Tuesday (31).

Roberto Wagner Fernandes, who lived in Miami in the 1990s and early 2000s, may be responsible for other murders, said the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Florida.

Fernandes’ remains were exhumed several months ago, and US authorities have managed to conclusively link his DNA to the three Florida murders.

“I believe there are other cases out there and this is part of our ongoing investigation,” said Broward County Detective Zachary Scott.

Police said Fernandes was charged in Brazil with the murder of his wife in 1996, but was acquitted and moved to Miami, where he worked as a flight attendant and tour bus driver.

The three women murdered in Florida were drug addicts and prostituted themselves.

The first victim was Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, whose body was found inside a suitcase in June 2000. Two months later, the body of another woman, Sia Demas, was found inside a backpack on the side of a road. A third victim, Jessica Good, was stabbed to death. His body was found floating in Miami’s Biscayne Bay in August 2001.

After becoming a suspect in Good’s murder, Fernandes fled to Brazil, which has no extradition treaty with the United States.

In 2011, investigators were able to compare the DNA and fingerprints of the Good murder to the Dietz-Livesey and Demas murders in Broward County, and the search for Fernandes resumed.

After learning that Fernandes, a licensed pilot, had died in a plane crash in 2005 while flying from Brazil to Paraguay, authorities went to search for his grave.