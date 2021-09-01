Brazilian team does last training session before facing Chile, and Tite hides squad | Brazilian Team

The duel will take place this Thursday, at 10 pm (GMT), at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, and will be broadcast live by Globo, SportTV and ge.

On the eve of the clash, coach Tite hid the Brazilian squad. CBF TV broadcast only the players’ warm-up, a period in which it was not possible to see any team outline. It is worth remembering that, due to the pandemic, the press is still unable to follow the training in person.

This was only the second practice that Tite was able to lead with the entire group. On Monday, he had only ten top athletes on the field. On Tuesday, with all the players, he performed technical and tactical work, but also did not show the lineup.

1 of 1 Neymar will start the Brazilian national team this Thursday against Chile — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar will start the Brazilian national team this Thursday, against Chile — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Without being able to count on ten players called up – nine who play in England and have not been released, in addition to Matheus Nunes, who should serve for the Portuguese team – Tite must keep the base he played in the Copa America, but will be forced to make changes.

A possible lineup to face Chile is: Weverton, Danilo (Daniel Alves), Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Gabigol and Matheus Cunha (Hulk).

Brazil leaves for Santiago this Wednesday afternoon, on a chartered flight.

After the match in Chile, Brazil plays two games at home: Sunday, against Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and on the next fifth, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

The team leads the qualifiers with 100% success after six rounds.

