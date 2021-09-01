Brazil’s biggest Paralympic medalist, Daniel Dias retires

Daniel’s congenital malformation, who was born with incomplete arms and legs, took him to the S5 class of Olympic swimming and it was in this class that he became the Brazilian with the most medals in the history of the Paralympics. In London, he won all six races he competed in and in Rio he remained dominant.

Before Tokyo, the International Paralympic Committee made a new reclassification, taking athletes who previously competed in a class with less motor limitations to S5.

Daniel criticized the change and even said that competing with less-limited swimmers would take away their title chances. He leaves Japan with three bronzes (in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and in the 4×50 mixed freestyle relay).

In the 50m, gold medalist Tao Zheng finished nearly two seconds ahead of the Brazilian. Zheng, like the other Chinese who completed the podium, previously competed in the S6 class and were reclassified, dominating the S5.

With 27 medals, 14 of which were gold, Daniel ended his career as the third greatest champion in men’s Paralympic swimming. Canadian Michael Edgson, who competed between 84 and 92, won 18 gold. Brit Mike Kenny won 16 golds between 76 and 88.

The greatest Paralympic athlete in history is American swimmer Trischa Zorn, with an impressive 41 golds and 55 medals between 1980 and 2004.