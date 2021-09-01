Britney Spears case: Singer accuses father of multimillion-dollar extortion to leave guardianship; know details

Earlier this month, Britney Spears fans went wild with the news that Jamie Spears had agreed to waive the singer’s guardianship. However, it was later revealed that the patriarch demanded that certain conditions be met to actually take action. This Tuesday (31), TMZ released information from legal documents in which the pop diva denounces her father for trying to extort her to leave her guardianship once and for all.

Britney Spears reportedly exposed to the authorities that her father actually expressed his interest in finally stopping interfering in her personal, financial and professional decisions. However, Jamie imposed as the main condition the payment of a multi-million dollar sum. The star’s legal team said the patriarch is asking for around $2 million, something around R$10.3 million, taking into account the current dollar rate. The amount would be used to pay her former lawyers and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, the former company that managed the artist’s business.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” shot attorney Matt Rosengart. The singer demands that her father is no longer her guardian, while Jamie Spears asks the court for an “orderly transition”. But the star believes authorities will comply with his requests soon, given that he has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 29. “The world has heard Ms. Spears’ courageous and convincing testimony. Britney Spears’ life is important. Your well-being is important. Everyday is important. There is no basis for waiting”, claimed the lawyer in the documents.

Matt Rosengart also spoke with TMZ about the extortion attempt. “Britney Spears will not be intimidated or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to attempt to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of her removal from guardianship. This isn’t about him, it’s about his daughter’s best interest, which as a matter of law determines her removal. Even setting aside the legal issues that require his immediate removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the right and decent thing to do”, needled.

Understand the case of Britney’s guardianship

In 2008, Britney Spears went to live under the tutelage managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and since then the star has no control over her own trajectory. In September of last year, a judge appointed manager Jodi Montgomery as the artist’s temporary tutor for the artist’s personal affairs after her father left office, citing “personal health reasons.” Jamie is still responsible for controlling the financial part of her daughter’s life.

In the United States, guardianship status is decreed by a court for people unable to make decisions for themselves. In the case of the singer, she went through a troubled period in 2007, due to the lack of control in the use of illegal substances and alcoholic beverages, resulting in several problems in court, especially in relation to the custody of her children.

Concerned for the star’s well-being, fans from all over the world took to social networks and even the streets with the #FreeBritney movement. The campaign reached the top of the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil and around the globe, and continues to be a recurring theme in the media. The pop diva also shocked the world in June of this year, when she spoke for the first time in court, and denounced several abuses she suffered while under Jamie Spears’ direct interference.