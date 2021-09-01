Brusque Sponsorship Suspended After Being Denounced for Racism | brusque

Brusque begins to feel the impacts in his pocket due to the denunciation of the act of racism against midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina. One company has suspended the payment of sponsorship to the club and at least another has stated that it will take appropriate measures.

Barba de Respecto, one of the sponsors of the team from Santa Catarina, announced the suspension of the payment of amounts “until the team has a fair position in relation to those directly responsible for the injuries carried out and the author of the initial note”. (See full note below)

The note cited by the company is released by Brusque on Sunday night. In it, the club claims that Celsinho made “a false accusation of crime” when reporting that he was the victim of racial injury by a manager in the game against Londrina, last Saturday. After the negative repercussions, a new statement was published apologizing and treating the previous publication as an “unfortunate moment”.

Another Brusque sponsor attentive to the case is Embrast. The company owns Bompack, which prints the brand on the club’s uniform. The official note states that “it does not condone any kind of lack of respect, discrimination or violation of rights”. And that the “what happened will be duly investigated and Embrast will take the appropriate measures”. (See publication below)

In contact with the report from ge Santa Catarina, Brusque confirmed the suspension of the contract by Barba de Respecto until everything is clarified and, furthermore, that no other sponsor has come forward with the intention of breaking or suspending the payment of the amounts agreed in the contracts.

After the 0-0 draw at the Augusto Bauer stadium, Celsinho told the Premiere that he was a victim of racism. He informed that he will take legal action.

– I don’t know if he’s part of the technical committee, the board, a man in red in the box. I also don’t understand why there are so many people in a protocol that the games are not released to fans. It’s unfortunate. A team of medium-low size recently promoted to the Brazilian Serie B to be committing such an act is inadmissible, but steps will be taken.

Celsinho says he suffered racism in Brusque: “The steps will be taken”

The comment of a person connected to Brusque – the game had closed gates for fans – was registered in the summary by the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior. According to the text, a member of the Quadricolor staff told Celsinho: “Go cut that hair, you bee curl”.

Saturday’s game was the third in which Celsinho was the target of racism in Serie B this year. Against Goiás, on July 17th, a narrator and a commentator from Rádio Bandeirantes Goiânia used terms like “heavy hair”, “bean flag” and “a filthy business” to comment on the midfielder’s hair. The duo apologized on social media and was removed from the network.

Less than a week later, against Remo, narrator Cláudio Guimarães, from Rádio Clube do Pará, stated that Celsinho “goes with his hair half a termite nest to hit the ball”. Guimarães was removed by the network and also apologized for the comment.

After the first two cases, Londrina players, in support of Celsinho, knelt in anti-racist protest before the match against Confiança, July 20th.