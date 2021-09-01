Budget proposal for 2022 does not include civil servants readjustment, but provides for resumption of tenders | Economy

The government decided not to include a readjustment for civil servants in the 2022 budget proposal, informed the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal. Sent this Tuesday (31) to the National Congress, the proposal provides, however, for authorization for new public tenders (read more below).

Last year, the government authorized adjustments only for the military, due to the career restructuring process.

The last adjustment for civil servants was announced in 2018, by then president Michel Temer. Initially, it would be valid in the year 2019, but at the time the economic team convinced Temer to readjust wages from 2020 onwards. There were staggered increases over five years.

Michel Temer claimed, in 2018, that the readjustment had been previously authorized by Dilma Rousseff (PT), before undergoing the impeachment process, but decided to keep it.

“There is no forecast of readjustment [para servidores públicos]. The budget is already too tight. Having some kind of change due to the precatório, priorities will be defined in the budget. It is not up to us to talk about it now,” declared secretary Bruno Funchal.

The government sent the budget proposal with the full amount of precatories and without adjustment of the Bolsa Família, foreseeing almost R$ 90 billion for these expenses, but it seeks to make room for new expenses with authorization from the Judiciary Power. Part of the amounts would go to Auxílio Brasil, a new social program.

The budget proposal brings authorization for new public tenders. According to the Federal Budget secretary, Ariosto Culau, there is authorization for 41,700 places in “various public bodies and regulatory agencies”.

According to him, after three years without public tenders, the “need to recompose the workforce” was identified.

Questioned by journalists, Culau stated that there is no “electoral purpose” in the authorization for new vacancies, but rather the “compliance with sectorial policies in the various administrative bodies”.

In 2019, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the government could “lock in” public tenders. ”

Great news: 50% of civil servants retire within the next five years. The first thing, public tenders. Lock this thing in there. I want to know why you need it, you have to see the attributes,” declared the minister at the time.

In 2020, the economic area presented a proposal for administrative reform, with the objective of changing the rules for future employees of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers of the Union, states and municipalities. The document is still being evaluated by the National Congress.

Among the changes, the proposal sent by the government ends the stability of part of the future employees. Today, the general rule is that every civil servant is stable in office. He can only be dismissed if he is convicted with no further possibility of appeal in court or if he commits a disciplinary infraction. For current servers, this rule will continue to apply.

According to the government’s proposal, stability is now guaranteed only for civil servants in the so-called typical careers of the State, which only exist in public administration, and which today include careers such as tax auditors, diplomats and technicians at the Central Bank. A bill to be sent later will list which careers will maintain stability.

BUDGET PROPOSAL 2022