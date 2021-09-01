Budget reveals accounts close as long as electoral promises are left out – Economy

Delivered this Tuesday, 31, to Congress, the project of the 2022 budget, the last year of the Bolsonaro government, is proof that the government accounts for next year close, as long as the president’s electoral promises are left out. The arguments of the government and government leaders who try to convince public opinion that the Budget is unfeasible in 2022 because there is a Surprise account of R$ 89 billion with the payment of court orders (judicial debts).

A good part of this expense (BRL 57.7 billion) was already foreseen in the accounts since the beginning. Therefore, the first deception is to say that the “meteor” that fell on the budget planet, in the words of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is R$ 89.1 billion. It is not. At the very least, the account to be covered is R$31.4 billion.

The biggest mistake has been to tackle fiscal terrorism with the threat (without technical and legal basis) that it will lack of money even to pay salaries of civil servants and benefits.

A central point to note in the 2022 Budget data is that the government accommodated the “meteor” of the precatório by providing for a modest Bolsa Família program, of R$ 34.7 billion, and the target of serving 14.7 million families. O new supercharged program promised by president Bolsonaro, Auxílio Brasil, can cost almost twice as much (R$60 billion) to guarantee an average benefit amount of R$300 and coverage of 17 million families.

The proposal was also made with a budget of R$ 16.2 billion for parliamentary amendments, a value below what deputies and senators now used to the calls want draftsman amendments, which benefit backstage agreements and support in projects of interest to the government, as revealed by the state.

There is no forecast for amendments by the rapporteur in the 2022 budget project, but it is already known that the appetite for them is great. So much so that the president has not kept his promise to veto them for next year. In 2021, the budget has a total of R$33.8 billion for parliamentary amendments. Then you can get an idea of ​​the pressure to ride the precatório. Cycling, in fact, was the reason for the ex-president’s impeachment Dilma Rousseff. But the memory is short and Brazil, the country of the way.

What the data released on Tuesday clearly show is that the Budget does not fit all electoral demands: parliamentary amendments, family allowance turbocharged, election works…

So far, there has been no serious discussion in the government and in Congress about choosing priorities and cutting expenses and resignations. In a way, the increased spending on precatório and its various proposals to pedal (push) these expenses have served as a glove to ensure additional space for expenses for electoral purposes and the maintenance of governability. They will say that the Budget is very tight and that it was made with outdated projections, which worsened. Nothing very different from what has happened in the past.

The Budget shows the fallacy behind the proposals around precatories: the defense of spending ceiling. What this expense did was eat up the space in the ceiling spent for the measures that make up the electoral platform.

It is clear that spending on the social program is of utmost importance. But this is not an electoral issue. It is a priority for the country. Government and politicians do not really seem committed to giving up their priorities to meet this national demand, which is to reduce poverty and avoid the “blackout” in many areas, such as science and technology. What they want is more amendments, money for works, benefits for the military area, a fat electoral fund, money for the election…

