Bus crash on Andes road leaves 29 dead in Peru | World

At least 29 people died in a bus accident this Tuesday (31) on a road that cuts through the Peruvian stretch of the Andes mountain range, local police said.
About 20 people were injured, according to Peruvian authorities. The vehicle had the capacity to transport around 60 passengers and was traveling to the capital Lima.
Rescue teams are involved in a bus accident in Peru on August 31, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Ministry of the Interior
The accident occurred on a narrow stretch of the Central Highway, which connects Lima to the Serra Central region, near the city of Matucana, 60 km from the capital.
According to the Agence France Presse, which cited witnesses, the bus had crashed into a rock before falling into an abyss of almost 200 meters.
Rescue vehicle searching for survivors of bus accident in Peru on August 31, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Ministry of Interior
This is the second major road accident in the country in less than a week. On Friday (27) a bus fell into a ravine on a highway in the southeast of the country and killed 17 people.