Butantan detects 36 variants of the coronavirus in the state of SP

The Butantan Institute announced the detection of no less than 36 variants of the coronavirus in circulation in the state of São Paulo. Three of them are even new.

The announcement was made by the director of the Scientific Development Center of Butantan, Sandra Vessoni, at an event held by the ILP (Institute of São Paulo Legislative) in partnership with FAPESP (Foundation for Research Support in the State of São Paulo). At the time, the director made it clear that the Gama variant is still the most incident in São Paulo, corresponding to 85.34% of cases, followed by Delta, with 3.68%.

According to the director, the Delta variant has been spreading quickly in the state, and has already been identified in 13 of the 17 regional health divisions. The percentage of infections is like this: 61.54% in Baixada Santista; 56.41% in São João de Boa Vista; and 43.31% in Greater São Paulo. Meanwhile, the incidence of the Gamma variant, the most common in Brazil, has been decreasing.

Butantan detects 36 variants of the coronavirus in SP (Image: kjpargeter/Freepik)

“We understand that gathering this information is necessary for us to consolidate the importance of Delta’s insertion within the State of São Paulo. What this insertion would mean in relation to the increase in hospitalizations and use of beds”, said the director, at the time .

Unpublished variants

Among the variants identified in an unprecedented way are B.1.1621.1 (with one case), B.1.540 (five cases); and AY.3 (three cases). This presence of new virus mutations in the state worries experts due to the high rate of contagion of some strains.

Source: Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo