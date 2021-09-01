Caixa president says that bank will make ‘largest credit operation in the history of Brazil’

The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, said this Tuesday (the 31st) that the bank will carry out “the biggest credit operation in the history of Brazil”. Without going into details, Guimarães said that it will be a “revolution in the financial market” and that more than one hundred million will have a differentiated line at Caixa. According to Guimarães, the announcement will be made by President Jair Bolsonaro in “two or three weeks”. The president of Caixa accompanied Bolsonaro in the inauguration of a water collection and treatment complex in Uberlândia (MG).

“In two or three weeks the president is going to announce a revolution in the financial market. Caixa will carry out the largest credit operation in the history of Brazil. More than 100 million people will have a differentiated line at Caixa. Wait, it will be a historic thing, focused on those who have the least – said Guimarães at the event.

As shown by columnist Malu Gaspar, from O Globo, Guimarães spearheaded the resistance of public banks against the adhesion of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) to the manifesto of more than 200 entities for harmony between the powers that would be released by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

According to a report by six people involved in the crisis, Guimarães phoned the presidents of at least two financial institutions and suggested that they could be excluded from business with the government – ​​such as mandates to represent public company securities offerings on the Stock Exchange – if sign the document.