Camila Cabello reveals that Shawn Mendes talks sensual things in her sleep

Shawn Mendes talks in his sleep. He had to have a defect, didn’t he?! Who made this revelation was the very Camila Cabello, the singer’s girlfriend, in an interview with “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.

She said that the two spent the pandemic together in Miami and, because of that, started sleeping together every day. That’s when she discovered this particularity of the beloved. She said that while he slept, she used to read in bed and out of nowhere heard her boyfriend talking. Only their lines were a bit sensual!

“I like to read or something and he’d just go to sleep and start talking, that would freak me out because he’d be like, ‘Baby. These feelings. So tasty‘. And then he stopped talking and went back to sleep”, reported Camila.

“That’s the first thing he said when he slept, but he talked more at night“, she added. The host James Corden thought the way he said it funny and asked for more details. She explained: ‘I was like, ‘Thank you. I’m not doing anything right now but thanks‘, Camila joked.

That’s what the title of the story says, and you’re free to imagine the scene: was it with Shawn Mendes? The singer Camila Cabello revealed, during an interview to promote the movie “Cinderella”, that he has already had sex listening to his own songs. The statement was given alongside Idina Menzel, actress and singer who plays Má Stepmother in the feature film.

They answered unusual and amusing questions when this one came up. Camila admitted that she already did, and both she and Idina laughed a lot. Idina Menzel she said that, in her case, it’s more complicated, because her famous music, “Let It Go”, from the movie “Frozen”, is not suitable for the H hour. Camila Cabello, which one did she play?