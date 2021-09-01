Car insurance: new rules go into effect today; know what changes – Business

Changes in rules in contracting vehicle insurance begin to be valid as of today (1st) throughout the country. The proposal of the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) is to make the criteria more flexible to expand access to the service.

With this, the idea is that hiring becomes more personalized, in order to guarantee even a cheaper service. Owners of old vehicles, for example, can opt for safety only in case of accidents.

According to 2019 data from the National Traffic Department, 84% of the Brazilian fleet is not insured.

“The changes in auto insurance will provide many opportunities for the market and, especially, for new insurance consumers. Its about offer more access and possibility of choices”, highlights Solange Vieira, Susep’s superintendent.

For the National Federation of General Insurance (FenSeg), the new regulation makes contractual relations more transparent, in addition to allowing the same product to meet different needs of the insured.

“The standardization of products is no longer the classic way of operating for insurance companies. The Circular encourages the creation of new products, of course efficiency gain. The result is increased competitiveness and innovation in the segment”, says Antonio Trindade, president of FenSeg.

CHECK THE MAIN CHANGES IN CAR INSURANCE

Hull coverage can be done for one or several different types of risks chosen, be it theft, robbery, collision or fire;

different types of risks chosen, be it theft, robbery, collision or fire; Car insurance can be hired together with other types of insurance, such as home and business;

with other types of insurance, such as home and business; Insurance may be linked to conductor , allowing its use in rented, shared vehicles, etc;

, allowing its use in rented, shared vehicles, etc; It is now allowed to partial coverage of the vehicle;

of the vehicle; Insurers may provide for vehicle repair exclusively in a network workshop referenced the insurance company;

the insurance company; Insurers may charge deductibles in cases of full indemnity or by fire, lightning and explosion.

Advantages for app drivers

One of the changes allows that instead of the insurance to be linked to the vehicle, it is to the driver. Thus, all cars that a specific driver drives will have the active warranty.

According to SUSEP, the change is advantageous for those app drivers and drivers who adopt car sharing, use cars by subscription or rented.

half the amount

In addition, the insured may choose to be reimbursed with the half the value, instead of receiving the full value of the car in case of car problems, you will pay cheaper in the contract.

Franchise application can still be single form or per item, as defined in the contractual conditions.

Insurance per kilometer driven

Another alternative of coverage is the insurance per kilometer traveled, where the customer pays according to the use of the vehicle. The final value is calculated from a fixed value, plus a variable charge of cents for the distance covered.

In addition, there are conveniences that can be added to the basic package, as 24-hour assistance, locksmith, plumber and electrician.

The companies also offer internal cleaning of the car, in case of flooding inside the vehicle and offer a spare car while the car is being repaired.