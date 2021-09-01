Car insurance will be new starting today; understand what changes | Economy

iStock Car insurance

The new rules of the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) for car insurance begin to apply this Wednesday. And what everyone wants to know is: will they get cheaper?

In practice, the changes are reflected in more freedom for insurers to launch customized policies, with different combinations of coverage and combos to meet consumer needs, which should result in lower prices.

The insurance market deregulation process began in 2019 with a view to expanding the sector’s market. Since then, among the new modalities offered, there are cases where the price difference in relation to conventional insurance exceeds 40%.

The rules that are now in force will allow, for example, the owner of a vehicle to opt for coverage for accidents, such as collisions and fires, and leave out compensation for theft and robbery. It will also be possible to opt for the partial value indemnity of the car. All of this will be directly reflected in the price, making it cheaper for the consumer.

Another novelty will be the possibility of linking the insurance to the driver. Until now, insurance has always been linked to the car. With this innovation, all vehicles driven by the insured driver have an active warranty.

This type of insurance, experts say, can have an effect on the cost of car rentals. This is because the value of the insurance is included in the rent amount. This type of policy can be beneficial to application drivers who often rent vehicles to work.

Among the new products that began to be offered in the market after deregulation, such as intermittent insurance – in which the customer can “turn on and off” coverage and assistance whenever they want – and per kilometer traveled – in which there is a variable charge for the vehicle use — there is a reduction in the amount that reaches 44% of what would be charged in a conventional policy.