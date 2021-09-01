Carlos Bertolazzi cries live on SBT after the death of his little dog

Carlos Bertolazzi cried live on SBT’s Vem pra Cá this Tuesday (31). The chef lost his dog last Saturday (28), victim of a fall through the apartment window. “The first thing I did, when he arrived, was to put a hammock in the entire apartment. My puppy, I took him up and down, carefully, but I stayed close to him as much as possible,” he told Gabriel Cartolano.

“Saturday I went out for dinner, I was 1:30 am out and I received a message in the condominium group saying that there had been an accident with a dog. The first thing I thought: ‘It wasn’t mine.’ home, my fiancée went home with me, she went to see him, I couldn’t even afford it. He wasn’t even hurt at all,” recalled Bertolazzi, getting emotional in the air.

The loss of Carlos Bertolazzi

He has netted the entire apartment. The dog ended up gnawing, which caused the fall. “The hammock holds 500 kilos. I had no idea a dog could chew that. For me he was overprotected,” he lamented, showing some bites on the arm he suffered over the eight days they were together in the property.

Currently, Carlos Bertolazzi presents Fábrica de Weddings on SBT and has been with the network since 2014, when he was in charge of Hell’s Kitchen: Cozinha Under Pressure. The reality show lasted until 2016. In addition, he was a judge at the BBQ Brasil – Churrasco no Brasa between 2016 and 2018. He is also the chef at Eliana, the broadcaster’s Sunday.