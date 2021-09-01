Carlos Bolsonaro has fiscal and banking secrecy broken by the Court in investigation of ‘ghost’ employees in the Rio Chamber | Rio de Janeiro

Others 26 people and seven companies also had their secrecy broken.

Carlos Bolsonaro’s office paid R$7 million to officials suspected of being ‘ghosts’

For the first time since the beginning of the investigation, two years ago, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) raises the possibility of a “split” scheme in Carlos’ office in the City Council.

The request was made by the MP to the Justice of Rio. The decision of the 1st Specialized Court for Combating Organized Crime of the Court of Justice of Rio was given on May 24th.

Elected Rio councilor for the first time in 2001, Carlos Bolsonaro is in his sixth consecutive term. In these 20 years, dozens of people have been appointed to his cabinet.

The regulation of the Chamber of Rio says that these advisors have to work 40 hours a week.

But the MP claims to have evidence that several of these advisors did not work at the house. And they can be considered “ghost” employees.

Possibility of ‘split’

The investigation was opened in July 2019. And now, for the first time, prosecutors are talking about the possibility of “cracking” in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office.

The MP asked for the breach of confidentiality to find out whether the hiring of these phantom employees was or was not an instrument used by the councilor to divert salaries.

Promoters remember Flávio Bolsonaro

Investigating the scheme is nothing new for the MP. In the document obtained by GloboNews, the investigators recall that the modus operandi of the “rachadinha” was also detected in the office of the then state deputy of RJ Flávio Bolsonaro (brother of Carlos Bolsonaro).

The practice, according to prosecutors, is associated with withdrawals of cash from the accounts of “ghost” advisers, which are handed over to trusted officials of the cabinet responsible for the collection.

Cash is then used to pay expenses or purchase goods for the parliamentarian.

‘Large amounts of money’

The MP identified that Carlos Bolsonaro kept and used large amounts of cash throughout his terms as councilor in Rio. And he highlighted at least three recorded episodes that illustrate these practices.

In 2003, Carlos paid R$150,000 in cash to buy an apartment in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio. In 2009, the councilor handed over R$ 15.5 thousand, also in cash, to cover a loss he had on the stock exchange.

And, last year, during his candidacy for re-election as councilor, Carlos he declared to the Superior Electoral Court that he had R$20,000 in cash kept at home.

In the request for breach of confidentiality, investigators also reveal the existence of a report by the Financial Activities Control Council, Coaf, which points out two suspicious financial transactions involving Carlos.

One of them, worth R$ 1.7 million, made by Rogéria Nantes Bolsonaro, mother of the councilor, between 2007 and 2019. The councilor was mentioned in the Coaf communication for being a partner in a company along with his mother.

Cabinet aides suspected of being “ghost” officials were divided by the MP into six cores.One of them is made up of relatives of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle – ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), mother of the fourth child of the President of the Republic, Jair Renan.

Ana Cristina was Carlos’ chief of staff between 2001 and April 2008 – the year she divorced Jair Bolsonaro. Since June, Ana Cristina and Jair Renan have lived in a mansion valued at R$ 3.2 million in Lago Sul, an upscale area of ​​Brasília.

The rent for houses next to the one of the ex-wife of the President of the Republic and Jair Renan is around R$ 15 thousand per month. Ana Cristina would pay R$ 8 thousand, more than the salary of R$ 6,200 she receives as an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão, from Progressistas.

Ana Cristina was also the target of communications from Coaf. The document reveals that, during the period she was in charge of Carlos Bolsonaro’s office, she received “deposit large amounts of cash in your bank account”.

For example, a deposit of more than BRL 191 thousand in March 2011. And another one of more than BRL 341 thousand in July of the same year. The request for breach of confidentiality also highlights that Ana Cristina had a balance of BRL 602 thousand, which – according to Coaf – would be incompatible with her income.

Evidence of ‘money laundering’

Movements above the registered financial capacity, in addition to atypical transfers, according to the document, may configure evidence of the crime of money laundering on account of Ana Cristina.

There is also a transfer of R$ 30,000 that Ana Cristina received from an aunt, at the time when her relative held a commissioned position in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office in the Legislative Assembly. For the MP, this is a suggestive practice of “split”.

The researchers say that the high movement in species suggests that Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle is the recipient of wages paid to her relatives, who were appointed to work in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office.

These relatives, the MP points out, they didn’t even live or work in the city where Carlos Bolsonaro holds office.

Prosecutors claim that only after the breach of confidentiality will it be possible to accurately quantify the volume of funds diverted from public coffers – for crimes of embezzlement, materialized in the scheme of “cracks” – and follow the fate of the diverted public money.

In a statement, the defense of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro stated that “the acquisition of the property located in Tijuca has already been analyzed by the MP in ic 3191 and was filed in 2005, after analysis of the financial information that showed the compatibility with income at the time“.

The text also says that “the amount used in 2009 to pay a personal expense is absolutely compatible with the councilor’s income, as well as the amounts duly declared to the Electoral Court in 2020”.

The note states that “with respect to the Coaf report, the defense did not have access to such information to verify its content. However, the councilor remains available to provide any kind of clarification to the authorities.”

Also by note, the defense of senator Flávio Bolsonaro stated that “it is prevented from commenting on details because the case is under court secrecy and all pertinent information was and will be provided in the records”.

He added that “Senator Flávio Bolsonaro is unaware of alleged irregularities that may have been committed by former Alerj employees. The congressman has always followed the rules of the Legislative Assembly and has been the victim of a defamation campaign.”

To GloboNews, the defense of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle informed that “it will only manifest itself in the case records since it is being processed in secrecy of justice. However, we must reject the leak of information, a practice that has become more and more frequent”.