Carlos Miguel regularized and can now be listed for Corinthians games

Carlos Miguel’s name appeared this Tuesday in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). Now, the “highest goalkeeper in Brazil” has his situation regularized and released to be related to Corinthians matches.

Presented on the 27th, the 22-year-old archer was linked to Internacional until the last week and is already training with the rest of the cast at CT Joaquim Grava. He signed a contract until December 2023 and becomes Cassio’s immediate reserve in the first team.

The search by the board of Alvinegra for the goalkeeper is related to the fact that Caique França does not renew his contract at the end of the year. Corinthians’ idea is to let Caique, who is already 26, experience his career in a place where he can have a chance to play. Something that won’t happen at Parque São Jorge, where Cássio has owned the position for ten seasons. At 19, Matheus Donelli will be worked for the future.

Despite being 2.04 meters tall, Carlos Miguel is considered by the Corinthians board of directors to be a quick goalkeeper and good decision-maker in low balls. At Diego Aguirre’s Internacional, he was the third goalkeeper, as Daniel is the starter and Marcelo Lomba is the immediate reserve.

