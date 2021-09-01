Carol Santiago takes 3rd gold and leaves Tokyo as Brazil’s biggest medalist in one edition | paralympics

I give you, I give you two, I give you three! Maria Carolina Santiago, Carol, doesn’t stop making history at the Tokyo Paralympics. The Pernambuco native, who broke a 17-year fast without women’s golds in swimming, won this Wednesday morning her third golden laurel in the Japanese capital.

With a time of 1min14s89, a new Paralympic record, she left behind the Russian Daria Lukianenko (1min17s55) and the Ukrainian Yaryna Matlo (1min20s31) in the final of the 100m breaststroke in the SB12 class (for athletes with visual impairments). This on a day marked by the retirement of the legendary Daniel Dias.

1 of 2 Carol Santiago celebrates gold medal in the 100m breaststroke — Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Carol Santiago celebrates gold medal in the 100m breaststroke — Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Carol Santiago is gold and sets a Paralympic record in the 100m breaststroke SB12 – Tokyo Paralympics

It was the 36-year-old swimmer’s fifth podium in Japan. Before, she had won the 50m freestyle S13 and the 100m freestyle S12, taking a silver in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay to 49 points and a bronze in the 100m backstroke S12.

With all these achievements, she becomes the Brazilian female athlete with the most medals in a single edition of the Paralympics.

Another Brazilian in the 100m breaststroke SB12, Lucilene Sousa was fifth, with 1min30s25.

Carol was not the only Brazilian to do well this Wednesday. Cecília Araújo took silver in the 50m freestyle in the S8 class (for athletes with physical disabilities) when she registered 30s83, just behind the Paralympic champion, Russian Viktoriia Ishchiulova (29s91). The bronze ended up in the hands of Italian Xenia Palazzo.

Cecília Araújo takes the podium to receive silver in the 50m freestyle S8 – Tokyo Paralympics

It was Cecilia’s first podium in Tokyo. She will still have two more chances to shine in the Japanese capital: in the 100m freestyle S9 and in the 100m butterfly S8.

Cecília Araújo is silver in the 50m freestyle S8 at the Tokyo Paralympics

It didn’t look like it would. But it did, and by millimeters. Talisson Glock got on Wednesday the bronze medal in the 100m freestyle class S6 (for athletes with physical disabilities) at the Aquatic Center of the Paralympics in Tokyo literally in the slap of the hand.

2 of 2 Talisson Glock is bronze in swimming at the Paralympics — Photo: Alê Cabral CPB Talisson Glock is bronze in swimming at the Paralympics — Photo: Alê Cabral CPB

While the gold ended with the Italian Antonio Fantin asserted himself to take the gold with a world record (1min03s71) and the Colombian Nelson Crispin Corzo came close behind (1min04s82), the Brazilian looked behind the Chinese Jia Hongguang.

Talisson Glock is bronze in the 100m freestyle S6; Antonio Fantin (ITA) sets world record – Tokyo Paralympics

But, in the final meter of the race, he stretched out to beat the Asian by just one tenth: 1min05s45 x 1min05s55.