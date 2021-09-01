Carolina Portaluppi is annoyed at being identified as Gabigol’s affair

Daughter of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo’s coach, the influencer Carolina Portaluppi is tired of games that reveal a possible relationship between her and Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, ace of the red-black team. She has received many comments on her photos from netizens tagging the player. In the last post, made yesterday, the athlete’s birthday, several people called it “Gabigo’s gift”.

I don’t know where they got that story. I barely know Gabriel. I would like to make it clear that we have nothing”.

Portaluppi says that he has already gone through other “fan games” of teams his father was coach – he has already gone through Madureira, Fluminense, Vasco, Bahia, Atlético Paranaense and Grêmio. However, she warns that she is uncomfortable with the “ship” of Flamengo fans:

You are passing the limit of a joke. It’s not healthy anymore and it doesn’t make sense.”

Asked if the ‘label’ might be interfering with any other relationship, the influencer says she doesn’t want to go into details about her personal life.

Carol Portaluppi’s last public relationship ended in July 2020. Between comings and goings, she was dating businessman Pedro Ortega, who participated in MTV’s “De Vacation with Ex Brasil”.