Cascavel turns the key and looks for an unprecedented spot for the Paranaense 2021 final against Athletico | Rattlesnake

Owner of a beautiful campaign in the Brazilian Championship of Series D, the Futebol Clube Cascavel team now needs to concentrate all its forces on the match against Athletico Paranaense, for the semifinal stage of the 2021 State Championship.

Unbeaten in the Paraná Championship in 13 games played, this Wednesday, September 1st, at 15:20, the team from the Auregro will face the Hurricane team for the first match in the search for an unprecedented place for the grand final.

Throughout the competition, the team led by the Czech coach scored 19 goals and conceded 11. In addition, the team from the city of Cascavel owns a campaign with 7 wins and 6 draws. The clash against the team from the capital takes place at the Arena da Baixada Stadium and will be broadcast live by Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT.

“An important game within the planning that the club has to establish itself as one of the powers in the interior of the state. And to achieve this ambition we have to face these challenges. Last year’s retrospective is still very much alive, but it’s been two games. In this first game we have to be very careful, but not change our posture and our game philosophy. We are expecting an offensive Athletico, a team that, even though it is not going through a good moment at the Brazilian Nationals, is still strong, we are prepared for that”, said Tcheco.

The last time Cascavel took the field for Paranaense was on May 5th, when playing at home, they drew 1-1 with Maringá and secured themselves for the semifinals. Since then, adding the Brazilian and State Championships, the team from the West has an unbeaten record of 21 games so far.

Remnant from last year’s squad, right-back Libano talked about the first duel in his quest for a spot in the final. “Last year we didn’t have a good experience, but it served as a learning curve, today we are more mature and with a more solid team. We are prepared to play a great game. Athletico is a great team, they will want to impose themselves, but we train well, we prepare a lot, regardless of what they are going to present, we have to show the football we are showing to get a good result here”.

With the 2nd best campaign in the competition, FC Cascavel has the advantage of playing the return game of the semifinals at the Estádio Olímpico Regional Arnaldo Busatto. The duel is scheduled for next Wednesday (08), at 15:20.

Even far from the Arnaldo Busatto Regional Olympic Stadium, FC Cascavel fans will be able to watch the match against Athletico. To follow Serpente Aurinegra’s matches in the semifinals of the Paraná Championship, tune your TV to Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT.

Parana semifinal games

Departure: Athletico Paranaense x Cascavel – September 1st at 3:20 pm – Arena da Baixada

Return: Cascavel x Athletico Paranaense – September 8th at 3:20 pm – Estádio Olímpico Regional

Arbitration

Referee: Leonardo Sígari Zanon – PR

Assistant Referee 1: André Luiz Severo – PR

Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Rivelino Dos Santos Junior – PR

Fourth Referee: Cristian Eduardo Groski da Luiz – PR

Advice