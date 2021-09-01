Cause of death of former child actor is disclosed

The cause of death of the former child actor was released by the Lancaster County Forensic Institute in the United States Matthew Mindler. According to TMZ, the actor’s death was considered a suicide, although the exact cause of death is still pending drug testing.

Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after his disappearance in his early days at Millersville University. The institution spoke on the day of the sad news:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a freshman at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing.”

At TMZ, Monica Mindler, Matthew’s mother, said her son had struggled with severe anxiety issues for years, but says he seemed to be enjoying his first week of college. She revealed that he was in constant contact during the first few days on campus in Pennsylvania and said he was busy. Monica said Matthew told her that he had met with a consultant about starting a campus computer club, had a job interview in the IT department, and was making friends.

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach