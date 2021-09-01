Cavani is offered to Barcelona, ​​but Manchester United striker’s high salary stops negotiations

Even after the soap opera for its renewal, the stay of Edinson Cavani at Manchester United still remains undefined. And it should continue like this until the final minutes of the European window.

The reason? The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who should reduce the Uruguayan’s role in the Red Devils attack.

According to information released by the newspaper Sports World published on Tuesday (31), the player was offered by intermediaries to Barcelona, ​​which still monitors the market in search of so-called ‘market opportunities’.

Even considering the name of Cavani, especially after Sergio Aguero was injured even before his debut, the Catalan club ruled out a negotiation for the player after learning of the high values ​​that make up the salary of the 34-year-old Uruguayan.

In addition to the financial scenario, Barcelona know they will have problems convincing Manchester United to negotiate the striker.

Although it has strengthened in the sector with one of the top scorers in world football, the club has Cavani, who guaranteed 17 goals and 6 assists to the team in 39 games.

The European press has reported in recent days that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has made the striker rethink his continuity at Old Trafford. The Uruguayan announced in May that he signed a contract renewal with United. The athlete’s bond is now valid until June 2022 with the English club.