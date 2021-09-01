Cavani’s agent opens the game and indicates the Uruguayan’s destination in this window

On the last day of the transfer window, this Tuesday (31), the name of Edinson Cavani was published in a possible transfer to the Barcelona and shocked European football.

But the Uruguayan’s departure from the Manchester United, which returns to the field on Saturday 11th of September by Premier League, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, is just a rumor. According to Walter Guglielmone, agent and brother of Cavani, in contact with the Uruguayan newspaper ovation, the possibility does not exist.

According to the relative of El Matador, at the moment there is nothing and all paths lead the player to stay at Old Trafford for another season.

The Uruguayan forward is comfortable in Manchester, even more because of the busy transfer window for the red devils. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo boosted the cast of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and puts the team on a different level this season.

Cavani returned to training last August 20th because of the vacation extended by participating in the america cup. The first minutes on the field were in the victory against the Wolverhampton in the last round of the Premier League, when he entered the final stage.