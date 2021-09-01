CBF details five more rounds of the Brasileirão; see days and times of the games in Ceará and Fortaleza – Jogada

THE Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) detailed this Tuesday night (31) another five rounds of Series A of the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, the entity defined dates, times and locations for the games between the 21st and 25th round of the competition.

Thereby, Ceará and strength, representatives of the state in the elite of national football, learned details of the matches they will play at the beginning of the 2nd round.

During the period, Alvinegro will face Santos, Chapecoense, Bahia, Inter and Atlético-MG, while Tricolor will face Inter, Sport, Atlético-GO, Fluminense and Flamengo.

21st ROUND:

09/18 (Saturday): Ceará x Santos – 21 hours – Arena Castelão

09/19 (Sunday): Inter x strength – 11 hours – Beira Rio

22nd ROUND:

09/25 (Saturday): Ceará x Chapecoense – 17 hours – Arena Castelão

09/26 (Sunday): Sport x strength – 18:15 – Ilha do Retiro

23rd ROUND:

10/2 (Saturday): strength x Atlético-GO – 17 hours – Arena Castelão

10/02 (Saturday): Bahia x Ceará – 19 hours – Pituaçu

24th ROUND:

06/10 (Wednesday): Ceará x Inter – 19 hours – Arena Castelão

06/10 (Wednesday): Fluminense x strength – 9:30 pm – Maracanã

25th ROUND:

10/09 (Saturday) strength x Flamengo – 19 hours – Arena Castelão

10/10 (Sunday) Atlético-MG x Ceará – 16 hours – Mineirão