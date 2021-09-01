CBF evaluates asking FIFA to punish English clubs for not releasing players for the national team | Brazilian Team

FIFA’s regulations on “Status and Transfer of Players” stipulate that, in such cases, clubs cannot use players for the duration of the call-up and for an additional period of five days.

In all, nine players called up by Tite for the Brazilian national team were not released. Are they: Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), little raph (Leeds United) and Richardson (Everton).

If the penalty is imposed, clubs would be unable to use these players in the first round of the Premier League after the interruption for the Qualifiers. Chelsea and Manchester United play for the Champions League within the period covered by the punishment.

This Tuesday, the Chilean football federation asked FIFA to apply the punishment to Watford and Blackburn, for not having transferred respectively the players Francisco Sierralta and Benjamin Bereton.

Within the CBF there are those who prefer a diplomatic way out with the English clubs – don’t try to punish now and negotiate so that the same problem doesn’t happen in the October window.

Brazil returns to the field on Thursday, at 10 pm, against Chile, in Santiago. Afterwards, they play two games at home: Sunday, against Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and on the next Thursday, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.