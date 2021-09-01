CCR confirms interest in lines 11.12 and 13 of CPTM, TIC, CBTU, Metrofor, Trensurb and rails in DF to expand participation in mobility throughout the country

With more lines from CPTM, CCR may have demand “explosion”

Mobility, airports and road concessions will represent 98% of the group’s investments over the next five years

ADAMO BAZANI

Willian Moreira collaborated

CCR confirmed this Tuesday, August 31, 2021, that the growth of participation in the urban mobility market is the focus of the group for the next five years.

At the event called CCR Day, which was covered by Transport Journal, the CEO of CCR, Marco Cauduro, said that 98% of the investments planned for up to 2025 will be for Urban Mobility, Airports and highway concessions

And the path for that will be the tenders that should be launched by the state and federal governments in the coming months.

In the presentation, the group revealed that they are studying the following opportunities in the area of ​​urban mobility:

– TIC (Intercity Train) São Paulo/Campinas + CPTM Line 7-Ruby (São Paulo)

– TIC (Intercity Train) São Paulo/Santos + CPTM Line 10-Turquoise (São Paulo)

– CBTU Northeast

– CBTU BH – Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais)

– Trensurb POA – Porto Alegre (Rio Grande do Sul)

– Metrofor – Fortaleza Metro (Ceará)

– Lines 11-Coral, 12-Sapphire and 13-Jade of CPTM – Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (São Paulo)

– Brasília Subway (Federal District)

– VLT – Light Rail Vehicle in Brasília (Federal District)

For lines 11, 12 and 13 of the CPTM, the Group has a PMI (Expression of Interest Procedure) through which it suggests how the concession model should be.

If it wins any of these bids, CCR should see an explosion in the number of passengers that must be transported in its concessions.

In fact, this process of expansion and demand is already taking place.

With the concession of CPTM’s 8-Diamond and 9-Emerald lines, which will be taken over by the CCR Group in 2022, the total number of daily passengers in the group’s urban mobility projects will increase from the current 1.9 million per day to approximately of three million, said Cauduro.

The Group is also studying participation in new concessions or renovations in the areas of highways and airports.

MOBILITY TODAY:

In the area of ​​mobility, CCR controls (singly or in association) ViaQuatro – São Paulo Metro Line 4, ViaMobilidade – São Paulo Metro Line 5 Lilac.

The line 15-Silver monorail in São Paulo has not yet been taken over by the group by court order and the line 17 monorail is not yet ready, despite construction work since 2010/11. In these projects in São Paulo, the RuasInvest Group is a minority partner of CCR, led by the Ruas family, which controls part of the fleet of municipal buses in the city of São Paulo and has projects such as Otima (urban furniture), Banco Luso Brasileiro, the intercity bus companies. Ultra and Rápido Brasil, which connect the capital to the São Paulo coast, and bus body manufacturers Caio (urban) and Busscar (road).

CCR also leads the Consortium Via Mobilidade 8 and 9, which on April 20, 2021, won the concession for 30 years, with a bid of R$ 980 million, for lines 8 and 9 of CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) . The partner in this venture is also RuasInvest.

CCR also participates in the mobility area in the Barcas of the State of Rio de Janeiro (CCR Barcas), in the Light Rail Vehicle VLT in the city of Rio de Janeiro (VLT Carioca), in the Bahia Metrô and in the technology company Quicko, already present, for example, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and in the city of Rio de Janeiro. In São Paulo, Quicko, among other services, offers the possibility of recharging the Single Ticket of São Paulo buses, which is also accepted on the rail system.

