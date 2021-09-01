Cenapop · Nicole Bahls says she is adapting to singleness and talks about divorce: “Irreversible decision”

Nicole Bahls, 35, said she is dedicating herself to work and getting back to life as a single woman after the end of her 8-year marriage to Marcelo Bimbi, 36 years old.

When talking about the divorce, the influencer and ex-panicat explained that she “is calm” and the divorce is irreversible.

“My life is peaceful, peaceful. I am working a lot. After eight years of marriage, I’m getting back to being single,” she told Quem.

Nicole added: “My decision is irreversible. I feel very sorry for the women who go through this and think they are not enough to live alone, build their achievements, take care of the house and give themselves the right to be loved as they deserve to be. I want to show that, like me, they are capable of building their dreams, with a lot of self-love”, he pointed out.

To the publication, the model told that the couple was not happy, and that they currently maintain very little contact: “We have very little contact, but he is a very special person. It made me very happy. But in the end, neither he nor I were happy together anymore. It was great while it lasted, but it wasn’t what God had planned for our lives. I’m sure that everything is for the best, even what doesn’t seem to be”, he added.