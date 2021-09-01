Change at Oi (OIBR3) and withdrawal from Rede D’Or are highlights

Business

In the highlights of companies this Tuesday (31), the changes in the Hi (OIBR3), in its statutory restructuring in the midst of judicial reorganization.

In addition to Oi, the day’s withdrawal from Rede D’Or (RDOR3) of the OPA by Ally (AALR3), a subject that took the news in the last two weeks.

And the movement in the health sector does not stop there. THE South America (SULA11) made a purchase proposal to expand its operations in the state of São Paulo, at a time of strong pressure from the pandemic on health insurers.

See the highlights of companies this Tuesday:

Hi

Oi made changes in two of the positions of its Statutory Board last Monday (30), according to a statement presented to the market.

The first concerns the exit of the Camille Loyo Faria, who resigned from the positions of Finance and Investor Relations Officer at Oi.

The second change refers to Bernardo Kos Winik, who left the positions of Director of Clients and Statutory Director.

Both, being statutory directors, responded directly to tele’s Board of Directors, as they were elected by it. Different from what happens with the position of common director, which responds to the hierarchical position of the company.

According to a document to CVM, the Oi CEO, Rodrigo Abreu, will accumulate Faria’s functions until a replacement is found.

To replace Winik, non-statutory directors Roberto Guenzburger and Adriana Coutinho Viali occupied positions in the Consumer/Business and Oi Soluções segments.

Rede D’Or

Rede D’Or announced to the market, last night, that it withdrew its takeover bid (OPA) of Alliar.

According to the company, the decision was taken “in view of the occurrence of events that resulted in the logical impossibility of an offer to acquire the control of Alliar”.

It is noteworthy that a fund linked to the entrepreneur Nelson Tanure acquired 21% of Alliar for R$320 million about two weeks ago. Prior to that, Rede D’Or was increasing its shareholding in Alliar, which currently stands at just over 3%.

O Fleury (FLRY3) was another big company to enter the race. In the last Monday, the company informed that it evaluates, with advisors, to carry out a transaction involving the medical diagnostics company. There is, however, no definition.

South America

SulAmérica said, the day before, that it made a binding proposal to acquire Grupo HB Saúde. The transaction value is R$ 485 million.

The deal still needs to be approved by the shareholders of HB Health, in addition to the sale of at least 50% plus one share of the voting capital.

The HB group has a portfolio of around 129 thousand health plan beneficiaries and 25 thousand dental plan beneficiaries, and is made up of:

A health care provider, a hospital;

Eight outpatient units;

A children’s clinic;

Clinical and diagnostic centers;

Preventive and occupational medicine spaces and oncology center, located mainly in the cities of São José do Rio Preto and Mirassol, in São Paulo.

In 2020, the company recorded revenue of approximately R$300 million.

For SulAmérica, it will mean an increase in operations in a region of the state of São Paulo that has high growth potential for its Health and Dental operation, the company’s main segments.

The highlights of companies in Suno Notícias show the main events that promise to move the market during the day, such as the Hi, which should be in the focus of investors.