Chapecoense announces the hiring of defensive midfielder Renê Júnior

This Tuesday afternoon (31), Chapecoense announced the hiring of defensive midfielder Renê Júnior, who had been without a club since leaving Coritiba on loan from Corinthians, a year ago.

Now in his new team, the player will go through a longer period of physical preparation to be available to Chape in the wake of this season and, especially, next year.

Check out the official note:

“The Chapecoense Football Association made official, this Tuesday (31), the hiring of athlete Renê Júnior. The 31-year-old midfielder signed a productivity contract with the club alviverde and, at first, will only receive housing assistance.

In his resume, Renê records spells at Fluminense, Figueirense, Ponte Preta, Santos, Bahia, Corinthians and Coritiba – as well as spells in Chinese football, where he played for Guangzhou Evergrande.

As he played in his last official match in August 2020, the defensive midfielder will undergo a longer period of physical preparation in order to recover the rhythm and be prepared for the commitments of the 2021 season sequence and, especially, the 2022 season”.