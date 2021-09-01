Chapecoense hires midfielder Renê Júnior, ex-Corinthians | Chapecoense

Chapecoense announced this Tuesday the hiring of defensive midfielder Renê Júnior, 31 years old. The athlete was without a club since the end of last season, when he defended Coritiba.
According to the announcement made by the club, the player arrives with a productivity contract (only receive housing assistance) by the end of 2021 and will have a longer time to regain fitness. If you manage to have game rhythm, the bond will be increased for next year. He hasn’t played since August 2020.
Renê Júnior is Chapecoense’s new player — Photo: Alessandra Seidel/ACF
In addition to Coritiba, Renê Júnior has worked at Corinthians, Bahia, Ponte Preta, Santos and Guangzhou Evergrande-CHI.
