Charouz promotes Enzo Fittipaldi to Formula 2 for Beckmann

Enzo Fittipaldi was promoted by Charouz and will race in Formula 2 (Photo: Dutch Photo Agency)

Charouz has made new changes to its roster of drivers. First, it was in Formula 3. Now, in Formula 2. This Wednesday morning (1st), the team announced that Enzo Fittipaldi has been promoted to Formula 2 and will take David Beckmann’s place in the next four stages of the 2021 championship The German faced financial problems and therefore lost his place on the grid in the access category.

The Brazilian’s debut in Formula 2 takes place in the next triple round of the category, from September 10th to 12th, in Monza, Italy. In addition, Fittipaldi will also run the stages in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates alongside compatriot Guilherme Samaia.

“I am extremely happy to make my debut in Formula 2. I really want to thank Charouz Racing System and all my sponsors for this opportunity. We had a very solid first part of the season together in F3 and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. Monza will be my first time in an F2 car and I’m very excited,” said Enzo.

Enzo Fittipaldi did a good part of the 2021 season in F3 (Photo: Dutch Photo Agency/RF1)

In 2021, Fittipaldi had a discreet season in Formula 3, with 25 points won and a modest 14th place in the event. Enzo won two poles on the reverse grid, in Barcelona and Hungary, as well as a second place in stage 2 at the Hungaroring. He and Reshad de Gerus were replaced by Hunter Yeany and Zdeněk Chovanec on the eve of the Belgian GP.

“I’ll have a huge learning curve ahead of me with just a 30-minute practice session and then I’ll go straight to qualifying, but even so, I can’t wait to get in the car in Monza. The objective will be to gain as much experience as possible to prepare myself more for the last three rounds of F2”, said the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

In a statement, the German David Beckmann lamented the departure from the F2 grid. “I’m sorry to leave Charouz before the end of the season. It’s not an easy choice, but I needed to make it because it’s the right one. The financial situation has undergone a dramatic change compared to the beginning of the project”, he said.

“I want to thank the team for all the support and the experience we lived together, especially in a year as strange and complicated as this one”, he concluded.