check if your car is on the list

Takata’s recall, so-called “mortar airbags”, continues. Now it’s BMW’s turn to summon the owners of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 Series vehicles (including their M sport versions), and the X1, X3, X4, X5 and X6 vehicles, manufactured between June 2004 and December 2016, to seek an authorized dealership of the brand and schedule, free of charge, the replacement of the driver and/or front passenger airbag.

There are 51,873 units involved in the recall, including some independent import models. Services can be scheduled immediately and the free replacement of the driver’s airbag will take about 30 (thirty) minutes, while the replacement of the front passenger airbag, about three hours.

To check if your unit is within the chassis sequencing or for more information, please visit www.bmw.com.br and click on the Recall option and on the Recall Search Tool, or contact the Customer Service to the BMW Customer, exclusive for recall: 0800 019 7097, Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm.

Check out the service schedule for vehicle repairs below:

The problem with Takata’s airbags

The defect in the airbags is in a component called deflagrator. The part is a metal container that contains a gas-generating chemical.

The deflagrator is responsible for the immediate expansion of the air pocket which cushions the impact against occupants in accidents.

The fault only occurs in the event of a collision, when the airbag is activated.

Then the faulty deflagrator explodes, breaking the fabric pouch and sending metal splinters flying at high speed at the car’s occupants.

