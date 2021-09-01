Check out the results of Quina 5646 and Lotomania 2209 this Tuesday (31/8)

posted on 8/31/2021 7:54 PM / updated on 8/31/2021 8:31 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (8/31), five lotteries: Quina’s 5646 contests; 2209 of Lotomania; 2268 of the Double Seine; 1683 of Timemania; and 501 on Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine



Quina, with an expected prize of R$5.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 73-79-26-33-23.

lottomania



With an estimated prize of R$ 2.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 04-38-66-84-75-69-55-77-96-56-36-24-80-26-19-08- 49-95-70-17.

timemania



Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 21.5 million, presented the following result: 63-25-68-10-61-18-04. The team of the heart is Mixto, from Mato Grosso.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 29-23-31-34-15-17, in the first draw; and 32-47-03-29-23-36, in the second. The expected premium was R$2.4 million.

Lucky day



With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 20-03-23-18-30-24-13. The month of luck is March.

Watch the full broadcast:



