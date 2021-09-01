Chelsea officially announces the signing of Saúl Ñiguez

Saúl Ñiguez is Chelsea’s new addition for the 2021/22 season. The Blues officially announced the signing of the Spanish midfielder, this Tuesday (31), after racing against time to close the deal, which took place a few minutes before the closing of the transfer window.

Saúl signed a one-season loan agreement with Chelsea, in a deal that revolved around 5 million euros (BRL 30 million). The midfielder can be purchased permanently by the London club, thanks to a clause in the agreement, in which the Blues will need to pay 40 million euros (R$ 243 million), according to information by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, now I’m one of you and I can’t wait to wear my shirt, start training and see you all. See you soon!”, Saúl told the website club official.

Saúl arrived at Atlético de Madrid as a teenager. At 26, the midfielder has already won seven titles wearing the Atleti shirt. There were two Europa Leagues, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, a friendly Audi Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. Last season, he was one of the great players on Diego Simeone’s team in winning La Liga.