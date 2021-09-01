Chelsea officially announces the signing of Saúl Ñiguez

Saúl Ñiguez is Chelsea’s new addition for the 2021/22 season. The Blues officially announced the signing of the Spanish midfielder, this Tuesday (31), after racing against time to close the deal, which took place a few minutes before the closing of the transfer window.
Saúl signed a one-season loan agreement with Chelsea, in a deal that revolved around 5 million euros (BRL 30 million). The midfielder can be purchased permanently by the London club, thanks to a clause in the agreement, in which the Blues will need to pay 40 million euros (R$ 243 million), according to information by journalist Fabrizio Romano.
“I’m very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, now I’m one of you and I can’t wait to wear my shirt, start training and see you all. See you soon!”, Saúl told the website club official.
Saúl arrived at Atlético de Madrid as a teenager. At 26, the midfielder has already won seven titles wearing the Atleti shirt. There were two Europa Leagues, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, a friendly Audi Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. Last season, he was one of the great players on Diego Simeone’s team in winning La Liga.
MADRID ATHLETIC GOAL! Saúl Ñíguez opens the scoring for the hosts after Fabinho’s failure