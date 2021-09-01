Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez; see values

O Chelsea acted fast on the last day with the window open and closed with yet another famous reinforcement for German coach Thomas Tuchel.

After Romelu Lukaku, who arrives at the club now is Saul Ñíguez, midfielder of the Madrid’s athletic. The deal was announced on Tuesday (31) by the two clubs.

Saúl initially signs a loan contract through June 2022 with Chelsea, which will pay 5 million euros (R$30.4 million) to have him in the squad for a year.

If you want to buy the player permanently, the current champion of Champions League will have to pay for a transfer of 40 million euros, which today is equivalent to R$ 243 million.

Saúl celebrates after scoring for Atlético de Madrid over Sevilla David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

“I am very happy to start this new challenge at Chelsea. Blues, I’m one of you now and I can’t wait to wear that shirt, start training and see you in the stands. See you soon!”, said the midfielder, to the official website of the English team.

now player of Blues, Saúl will have his first experience outside of Spanish football, as he was revealed at Atlético de Madrid and, in addition to the club, he only played for the ray vallecano.

For Diego Simeone’s team, the midfielder was champion of LaLiga last season, in addition to winning five other titles, including the bi-championship of the Europa League.

Saúl participated in 41 games in the 2020/21 season, in which he scored two goals and provided an assist. Now, they will try to recover the best phase in the well-attended Chelsea squad, whose goal is to be English champions, which hasn’t happened since 2016/17, and try to double in Europe.



