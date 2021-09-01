chloroquine increases risk of gastrointestinal problems

A study published by Brazilian scientists confirms that the use of hydroxychloroquine is of no help in the treatment of covid-19.

More than that: based on 33 articles and 14 studies published between January 2020 and May 2021 on the subject, the researchers point out that, in addition to being ineffective, the drug — defended by President Jair Bolsonaro in the “early treatment” — had more than twice as many adverse problems, especially gastrointestinal ones.

The research was published in The Lancet, one of the most renowned scientific journals in the world, and found that the drug had no benefit when used as prophylaxis, in patients at home or hospitalized cases.

According to the study, when all data were analyzed, there was a 38% increase in the risk of adverse events and 145% for gastrointestinal symptoms in patients.

“We ended up verifying an increased risk of adverse gastrointestinal events associated with the drug”, confirms the researcher who coordinated the study, Paulo Martins-Filho, from UFS (Federal University of Sergipe).

However, according to him, “fortunately, there was no record of cases of arrhythmia or death, nor an increased risk of neurological reactions resulting from the use of hydroxychloroquine”.

Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials published so far were analyzed to reach this conclusion.

According to the review, signed by five researchers, “the available evidence based on the results of a double-blind, placebo-controlled study did not show clinical benefits of hydroxychloroquine as pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of outpatients and covided hospitalized patients. -19”.

“These findings indicate that hydroxychloroquine, despite being ineffective against covid-19, is safe under controlled conditions”, says Martins-Filho.

For him, there is no longer any doubt that hydroxychloroquine does not work and should be abandoned for any type of treatment against covid-19.

“Our meta-analysis did not show a decreased risk of developing the disease when hydroxychloroquine was used prophylactically and found no clinical benefit when prescribed to patients with varying degrees of severity of covid-19,” he said.

“The results of this study end up confirming that there is no evidence to support the use of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention and treatment of covid-19”, he concludes.