City of SP expands list of comorbidities for vaccination against Covid-19 in young people aged 12 to 14 years and includes myopia and asthma | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo increased the list of comorbidities for vaccination against Covid-19 of teenagers from 12 to 14 years old.

Since last Tuesday (24), the definition of comorbidities for adolescents began to include “any chronic disease that the young person will live with indefinitely, such as asthma, bronchitis, hearing loss, hypothyroidism, diabetes, hypertension, myopia, cancer, as well as kidney, cardiovascular and neurological diseases,” according to the city government in a statement.

To prove these conditions, the young person must bring proof of the risk condition. Recipes/physical or digital reports, photographs on cell phones, and other forms are accepted as long as they include the patient’s identification, CRM and issued within a maximum of two years.

In addition to vaccinating young people aged 12 to 14 with comorbidities, it is also possible to vaccinate adolescents aged 15 to 17 without any preexisting disease. This group can receive the vaccine in the capital since Monday (30).

The expansion of the list of comorbidities for young people was disclosed by the city in a technical instruction sent to health facilities last Tuesday. However, the document does not list examples of chronic diseases that can be considered for immunization, which caused confusion in some UBSs in the capital.

In a statement, the city government said that the “Basic Health Units (UBSs) Vila Izolina Mazzei and Tucuruvi are being reoriented regarding the inclusion of any comorbidity in the vaccination against Covid-19 in adolescents aged 12 to 17”.

Adolescents must be accompanied by their guardian at the time of vaccination. If this is not possible, you will need to be with an adult and present an authorization signed by the guardian.

To get immunized, it is mandatory to present proof of residence in the capital, an identification document and one that proves comorbidity.

Initially, teenagers will only receive immunizations from Pfizer, the only vaccine authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be applied in this age group.

Updated vaccination calendar in the capital:

Monday (30): Young people aged 15 to 17, in addition to young people aged 12 to 14 with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women and people over 18 years old

Young people aged 15 to 17, in addition to young people aged 12 to 14 with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women and people over 18 years old (Dates of other age groups have not yet been released by the city)

The entire network is in operation for vaccination this Tuesday: 468 Basic Health Units (UBSs); mega stations with pedestrian access, stations that operate exclusively on a drive-thru system and the network of partner pharmacies. The vaccine will also be available at Integrated AMAs/UBSs, Specialized Care Service (SAE) units and at Health Centers. (See the complete list of addresses)

Through the Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the vaccination posts against Covid-19 that are operating in the city. On the page it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

Anyone waiting for the second dose of the immunizing agent can register in the waiting list for remaining doses, the so-called “vaccine xepa”, in a Basic Health Unit (UBS).

Anyone who has taken the first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer for at least 30 days may be eligible for “xepa”. In the case of CoronaVac, you must have taken the first dose for at least 15 days. To register, you must bring proof of residence.