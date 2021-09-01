City of SP will require proof of vaccination for entry to events with more than 500 people as of this Wednesday | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo begins to require, as of this Wednesday (1st), proof of vaccination against Covid-19 with at least one dose for entry into all events with an audience of more than 500 people. The “vaccine passport” can be presented by mobile app or in physical format.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) even stated that proof would be mandatory for bars, restaurants and shopping malls. After pressure from the sector, however, the municipal administration backed down and decided that the measure will be optional for these establishments.

Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB) shows the 'vaccine passport' application, which has no date to be released yet.

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Saturday (28), the obligation to provide proof will be valid for shows, fairs, conferences and games. For other establishments and sectors, the passport will only be “recommended”.

In case of non-compliance, there is a provision for interdiction of the site and a fine that varies according to the size of the establishment. These are the same punishments established at the beginning of the pandemic by Decree No. 59,298, of March 23, 2020.

Although the games are included in the city’s new decree, the state of São Paulo has not yet fully released the presence of fans in the stadiums.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) had stated that this would only happen after November 1st, but made an exception for the match between Brazil and Argentina that will take place next Sunday (5). (Read more below)

On September 17, the state administration ended the quarantine restrictions on time and public limits in establishments and services. But the realization of stand-up concerts and crowd events remain prohibited by state rules. Mask use is also mandatory throughout the state.

How to download the ‘vaccine passport’

According to the Municipality of São Paulo, participants of the events will be able to download the QR Code of the “vaccine passport” in the E-health application, of the Municipal Health Department.

It is necessary to make a registration with data from the Register of Individuals (CPF), date of birth, full name, email and telephone number.

If you do not have access to the app, it is also possible to present the physical proof that is delivered at the time of immunization.

The State Health Department also offers proof of vaccination in digital format through the Poupatempo Digital application. (Learn how to download here).

On Monday (23), Nunes announced that the receipt would be mandatory for all bars, restaurants and malls in the city, which generated a negative reaction from the sector.

“The main concept is that establishments will only be able to accept people who are vaccinated [contra a Covid-19]. This is the passport. If the establishment has people without vaccine, and this is observed by the Sanitary Surveillance, he will suffer a fine.”, said the mayor at the time.

Shortly after, on the same day, the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, stated that the passport would be optional for these sectors. Aparecido made the reservation that only restaurants with events and shopping mall theaters, for example, would be required to provide proof.

It was not clear, therefore, the exact rules that should be followed. According to the municipal administration, the Sanitary Surveillance would publish the standard to regulate the matter on Thursday (26), which did not happen.

On Friday (27), the mayor postponed the adoption of the measure stating that the State Health Department had not made available vaccination data that would allow the application to function. In a note sent to G1, the folder said that it already offered proof of vaccination in printed and digital format.

Associations criticize measure

After the announcement, the National Association of Restaurants (ANR) said on Monday that it viewed the decision to demand the passport with concern. The organization, which represents large food chains, said there was still no dialogue with the sector before the measure was proposed.

“The ANR understands that any decision that may impact the sector must be preceded by dialogue with the authorities. Bars and restaurants faced and are still facing the worst crisis in their history as a result of the pandemic. And in a moment of recovery, we see it with a lot concern demand from consumers of vaccine certificates,” he said in a statement.

Restaurant in the Itaim Bibi region, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on the first day without quarantine rules in the state last Tuesday (17th).

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) in São Paulo stated that the requirement could be an incentive for vaccination, but made the reservation that the application could be an obstacle for customers.

“As an incentive to vaccination, the sector sees it as support. The only reservation and concern that the sector has is with the functionality of this application so that it is not an impediment or obstacle to the frequency of its users, customers, and also the concerned establishments. with the handling and use of this application,” stated director Rodrigo Goulart.

The Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) said it is in “disagreement with the measure proposed by the City of São Paulo to demand the vaccination passport in shopping mall theaters, as announced by the secretary.”

“For the entity, the measure is considered extemporaneous, as it imposes severe costs and hinders access to a sector heavily impacted by Covid-19 and which already has strict sanitary operating protocols prepared by the consulting firm of the Hospital Sírio Libanês,” he said through of note.

The quarantine against the coronavirus was ended in the state of São Paulo by Governor João Doria (PSDB) on August 17, before the majority of the population is immunized with two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and with better indicators of the pandemic , but still out of control. In addition, there is concern about the advance of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the country.

State of SP confirms 1st death by delta variant

Bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas no longer have time restrictions or number of people to operate. The exceptions are concerts, which are allowed, as long as they are seated, and sporting events with an audience, which are still prohibited. The use of a mask is mandatory.

The governor had stated that shows with standing audiences, crowds in stadiums and dance floors would remain prohibited until November 1st. But he backtracked by announcing that the game between Brazil and Argentina, on September 5, will have release for 12,000 people as a “test event”.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), however, decided on Monday (30) that there will be no ticket sales for the match. Only 1,500 guests will be able to watch the game there.

