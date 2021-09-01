CNJ Councilor votes against registration of female jurists: ‘Is there a similar one for men?’ | Policy

The statement was made during the vote on the proposal by councilor Ivana Farina, at the CNJ session, which creates an online database for registering data on women lawyers with expertise in different areas of law so that, whenever possible, these professionals participate in institutional events and actions.

“I just find the counselor’s proposal commendable, but is there a similar repository for men? That’s the question I ask”, questioned Mario Guerreiro, after the counselor’s presentation of the idea.

Farina replied that she does not know, but that “there is a reality that was portrayed in the proposal in which what is available about authors, works and jurists, is directed towards male participation”. “Here the proposal deals with female participation”, she said.

Guerreiro then stated: “So it’s creating a repository of women only, it’s not a matter of equating women with the rights that men have, but of giving more rights, is that it, to women than men?”

Farina then replied that “being in a repository is not right”.

“Sorry, I don’t agree,” Guerreiro said. “I think equality of opportunity is one thing, equality of results is another. I am in favor of equality of opportunity and I am not in favor of directing free thought in a certain direction, that is, suggesting that certain authors be cited in works simply because they are women. That the best authors are mentioned, whether they are men or women or any other genre whatsoever, I don’t care. So I vote against it”, he added.

Then, counselor Maria Tereza Assis Moura explained: “The intention is to give visibility to those women who are not seen, who are aware of their existence”. “Usually they are men, but there are women. It is not to give more rights to women, it is so that they can have greater visibility.”

At the end of the discussion, the counselor also suggested: “Taking advantage of the fact that we are taking this historic step, why don’t we also include blacks, browns, people with physical disabilities, transgender people in this repository? I think they are all minorities who also need greater visibility.”

Guerreiro was the only vote against the proposal. Earlier, at the beginning of the session, the president of the CNJ and the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, made a long speech in defense of the rights of women magistrates, citing the issue of Afghanistan, and that the observatory will invite these judges to participate in its projects.

“The CNJ is a fundamental ‘locus’ to establish this space for reception, dialogue, action, in favor of these magistrates”, she said. “In the case of Afghanistan, it is the least we can guarantee to those who once had the courage to impose sanctions on the promoters of terrorism so that the gown, clothing associated with the judge state, is as honorable as the turban that symbolizes the millenary tradition.”

Fux also quoted a poem by writer Maya Angelou, one of the most important black activists in the United States: “You can scratch me from history, you can throw sharp words at me, tear me apart with your eyes, you can kill me in the name of hatred. But still, like the air, I will get up.”

Last year, the CNJ approved another measure aimed at expanding the participation of women — it recommended to courts across the country the same number of women and men in the composition of boards and competition committees that select magistrates (video below).

CNJ recommends that courts nominate the same number of women and men on judging benches