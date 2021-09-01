Company sells motorhome with Bugatti Chiron for R$ 39.6 million

German motorhome manufacturer Volkner Mobil used the 2021 edition of the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon to debut its latest and most exclusive model. It is a special version of Performance S, launched by the company in 2019.

The new vehicle costs no less than 6.5 million euros, which at the current price is around R$ 39.6 million. But what is so special about this motorhome? Simply a Bugatti Chiron in your side garage.

The Bugatti alone represents 3 million euros of the price, which has helped the new Performance S become the most expensive motorhome in the world. By targeting very specific customers, the company revealed that it will not make series production units of the vehicle.

Image: Disclosure

The garage, custom-made for the Chiron, still has space for four bicycles and can be used as a porch for outdoor dining. Another feature is the custom Burmester audio system, which was created specifically for the motorhome and costs €300,000 off the price.

Image: Disclosure

The interior is luxurious, with a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms. There is even space for computer work. On the outside, the vehicle has a lithium battery bank, 2,000 W solar roof panels and an 8 kW generator that make the Performance S able to operate off-grid for long periods.

