Connect SUS: Users report failures in digital proof of immunization

Content designer Robinson Alves says he took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rio de Janeiro and the second dose in São Paulo. However, in the application there is no record of the dose received in Capital Fluminense.
The micro-entrepreneur Sônia Martinelli was startled when she tried to register in the Connect SUS application and discovered that her CPF was already registered on the website. Now, she is looking for ways to retrieve the record.
What does the Ministry of Health say?
According to the Ministry of Health, “Conecte SUS” puts into the system what is informed by states and municipalities.
If there is any discrepancy in the information, there is guidance to look for the place of vaccination or municipal health department to request correction of the registration and sending data to the Folder.
International travel
The National Vaccination Certificate is not valid internationally, it is up to each country to decide on its acceptance. The most recommended is that those who intend to travel outside Brazil consult the most up-to-date information at the embassy of the country you intend to visit.
Switzerland and France, for example, were one of the few countries that recently announced the opening of borders for vaccinated Brazilians. Other countries in Europe have different types of restrictions.
The United States, in turn, has already announced that it should not require immunization against covid-19 for entry, although it maintains restrictions on Brazilians based on other health criteria.