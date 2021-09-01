Corinthians announces the hiring of full-back João Pedro, whose name has already been published in the IDB

Right-back João Pedro was officially announced by Corinthians this Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old player arrives on loan from Porto until June 30, 2022. Before the announcement, however, the reinforcement has already had his name registered in the Daily Newsletter (BID), which makes him able to debut for the new club.

The defender signed the bond after undergoing medical examinations and has already spoken for the first time as a Timon athlete.

“It’s a very good feeling, very high expectations for everything to go well. I’m very happy and motivated to wear this important shirt”, he told the club’s website.

João Pedro is 24 years old and was revealed by Palmeiras, Timão’s arch-rivals, in 2014. He worked on loan at Chapecoense, in 2017, and, in 2019, was bought by Porto. At the time, the European press estimated a payment of 3.5 million euros (R$ 16.1 million). Verdão had 50% of the economic rights.

With no space at the Portuguese club, he was loaned to Bahia in 2019, where he was until the Alvinegra proposal arrived.

The Corinthians coach’s idea is for João Pedro to be an immediate replacement for Fagner. Matheus Alexandre, who returned from a loan from XV de Piracicaba at the end of the São Paulo Championship, was not pleased. Last Saturday, Du Queiroz, a defensive midfielder, was selected as right-back due to an injury to the holder.

João Pedro is the fifth and likely last signing of Corinthians in the current transfer window. Before him, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian were announced.

Corinthians’ next appointment in the Brazilian Championship is on Tuesday, against Juventude. The match is scheduled for 9:30 pm (GMT), at the Neo Química Arena, and can count on a new lineup. In addition to João Pedro, forward Róger Guedes is also regularized. Attacking midfielder Willian arrives in Brazil on Wednesday and is still waiting to have his name on the IDB.

